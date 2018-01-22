Nashville Auto Fest 2018

Richard | Jan 22, 2018 | Comments 0

For the 27th year the Nashville Auto Fest was held at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds. This indoor show is much like an ISCA (International Show Car Association) show but is an independent show of extremely high quality. It was a very difficult year in 2018 since the load in day was part of a traffic snarling snow storm and the days of the show turned into an early spring. The area had been in a deep freeze for weeks and the snow brought schools to a close for a solid week. Once the weather broke everyone with “cabin fever” headed outdoors.

Despite this, the 2018 Nashville Auto Fest was a great show. The quality of the entrants was very high with some very high end customs were present as well as some rare and expensive restorations.

There were also a large number of vendors and swap meet style booths to keep attendees busy emptying their wallets.

We have included just a few of our favorite cars from the show. We were also extremely honored and thrilled that our very own 1969 Nuremberg Dodge Daytona was selected as Best In Show! Most shows of this type usually select an exotic custom or wild hot rod as their choice for such an honor. We were very humbled to have our restored original Daytona take home the honor.