Automobile CollectablesCar ShowDodge Charger DaytonaFeaturedMOPAR

Music City MOPAR Show 2025

Richard Send an email 2 weeks ago
0 6 Less than a minute

On September 27, 2025, the Music City MOPAR Club held its annual all MOPAR show. I talked to spectators and participants from all over the South and Midwest. The cars, as usual, were outstanding. I took a few photos, which I have included here. They are not necessarily the best cars at the show, but they are the ones that caught my eye.

Our friends at MOPAR Connection Magazine (https://moparconnectionmagazine.com/)have a video you should watch if you’d like to see more. You might want to skip over the driving portion and jump right into the show cars.

Tags
Richard Send an email 2 weeks ago
0 6 Less than a minute
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

NETHERCUTT COLLECTION SYLMAR, CA; PART 1

5 days ago

Music City Mustang Club Visits

August 11, 2025

Best Road Course Ever

July 21, 2025

2025 Eyes On Design

June 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button