Trump Charlotte Concours d’Elegance 2018

Richard | Nov 18, 2018 | Comments 0

Let me start off with saying the folks who put on and sponsor the Trump Charlotte Choncours d’Elegance of 2018 really had their hands full but did an excellent job of putting the show on. The big show was scheduled for Saturday Noveember 10th in Mooresville NC on the shores of Lake Norman. It is a great location with beautiful facilities. Unfortunately, they had heavy rain the days and night before. We were to set up at 6:00 AM on the 18th green with non-judged cars at other locations on the golf course. You can imagine heavy rain and big heavy cars don’t mix well with golf courses, especially the greens! On show day it started out very cold but soon began to warm as the sun came out and the day turned out beautiful.

Not only were there ruts in the fairways from early trailer parking but the wet greens were as slick as ice. The organizers immediately parked all cars by class in temporary parking lots and began to develop strategies for alternative show fields. This was a formula for disaster but within two hours all the cars were located on new beautiful higher ground show sites. Cars were parked a little closer than planned but that is the only complaint.

The judges began their judging on time and did not judge the underside of cars since many, like ours, had to drive in over less than desirable wet soggy ground.

The quality of the cars in the various classes was outstanding with many vehicles I had never even known about and others I had only seen in photos. It was a real thrill and for the most part every volunteer and every participant was friendly and understanding of the difficult show conditions.

Below are some of our favorite cars from the show. In addition there were a number of show fields with non-judged yet outstanding cars that we just never had time to go see due to time constraints of car cleaning and judging.