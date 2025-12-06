1969 Ford Talladega for Sale?

First off, do you know what a 1969 Ford Talladega is? Do you know how important they are to the racing world? Do you know how rare they are and how hard it is to find a good one?

Here is a link to an excellent video that will fill you in on what you need to know. Click Here.

I don’t have a hotline to Santa Claus, so I can’t help you get a concours Talladega placed under your tree. I can’t even put a good word in your wife’s ear about your request. You can’t simply log into Amazon and have a Talladega delivered to you the next day. No one is making reproductions of these great cars, and there are fewer and fewer being discovered. There are likely fewer in existence in any condition than the number of car guys and gals that want one.

I don’t know of any secret to finding these rare vehicles. It is all about word of mouth and persistence. Many of the cars that do change hands go from one friend to another. I also do the TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com. It is a tight group of Ford Aero Car enthusiasts and friends who collect and treasure these exceptional cars. This group is a tight “family.” Many of these cars sell between members without anyone else even knowing the car was available.

I recently sold one of our Dan Gurney Spoiler (If you don’t know about these cars either, here is a link to a terrific video on them, Click Here. That car was in exceptional condition and had very rare and desirable options. My wife and I had planned to restore it for our own use, but like so many of us, it just did not look like it was going to happen anytime soon. The decision was made, we wanted to sell it but not to just anyone. We wanted it to go to someone we knew, and we wanted to make sure it would be restored and loved, not just flipped for more money.

This was over a couple of years, but one day a friend came to visit from out of State, and it just so happened he was looking for a Dan Gurney Spoiler.

Within days, it was sold to him, and I was on my way to deliver it. We were both happy, and the car will soon be back on the road. It is seldom this easy, but the last two Aero Cars I have sold happened this way.

What is more common is that I get a call or email asking if I know of any Talladegas or Spoiler/Spoiler II cars for sale. Very seldom do I have a positive response to these inquiries. However, recently, there have been a couple of cars that I have become aware of.

If you are looking, I will give you a hint. Regularly check our “Cars For Sale and Sold” page. Not only can you find what we have found for sale, but you can also look up what similar cars have sold for over the past 10 plus years!

If you contact me and tell me what you are looking for and what price range you want to be in, its possible I might know of a private sale.. Of course, if you are looking to sell a car, you can contact me to see if I am interested or if I know of someone looking.

It is not uncommon for me to know of individuals looking for the car their dad once owned or one they sold and want back. That is all part of what the Registry is all about. We want to see cars discovered, saved, and land in the right people’s hands! If you have never considered one of the Ford Aero Cars for your collection, you should do so. There are, as of today, two Talladegas for sale that I know of. You can check them out by clicking here.