NETHERCUTT COLLECTION SYLMAR, CA; PART 1

Located in Sylmar, California (near Los Angeles), the Nethercutt Collection is one of the best in the World and is absolutely FREE! In fact, it isn’t just one car museum, it is two, and it is not just a car museum. The Nethercutt Collection is housed in a beautiful building located on one side of Bledsoe Street, and the San Sylmar Collection is on the other.

The Nethercutt Collection is primarily composed of cars from the early 1900s to the 1950s. In contrast, the Sylmar Collection showcases the best of the collection, but the largest portion is dedicated to musical instruments and car ornaments.

When we visited San Sylmar (no photos of this collection are included on this page), we went to see the cars but came away talking about the organs that were played for us. This collection is only available for tours, and a reservation is required. The main display area contains the most beautiful cars you will see anywhere, and the room is even more magnificent than the cars. It resembles a high end hotel or office building out of the 1930’s with its marble floors and columns.

At the time of our visit, the Nethercutt Collection was open Tuesday through Saturday, and no reservations were required. Please check with them before your visit.

1931 Bugatti Type 51 Coupe

1937 Talbot Lago T150-C-SS, Sport Coupe

1912 De Dion-Bouton

1936 Duesenberg

1909 Gordon Brillie

Horse Drawn Fire Engine

1905 Franklin

1951 Bently

Rolls Royce

WATCH FOR PART TWO, WE WILL SHOW YOU MORE OF THIS TREMENDOUS COLLECTION!

Part 2