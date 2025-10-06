AACA Antique Auto Club of AmericaAutomobile CollectablesCar ShowCar StoriesFeature CarsFeaturedMuseums

NETHERCUTT COLLECTION SYLMAR, CA; PART 1

Richard Send an email 5 days ago
Nethercutt Collection

Located in Sylmar, California (near Los Angeles), the Nethercutt Collection is one of the best in the World and is absolutely FREE! In fact, it isn’t just one car museum, it is two, and it is not just a car museum. The Nethercutt Collection is housed in a beautiful building located on one side of Bledsoe Street, and the San Sylmar Collection is on the other.

The Nethercutt Collection is primarily composed of cars from the early 1900s to the 1950s. In contrast, the Sylmar Collection showcases the best of the collection, but the largest portion is dedicated to musical instruments and car ornaments.

When we visited San Sylmar (no photos of this collection are included on this page), we went to see the cars but came away talking about the organs that were played for us. This collection is only available for tours, and a reservation is required. The main display area contains the most beautiful cars you will see anywhere, and the room is even more magnificent than the cars. It resembles a high end hotel or office building out of the 1930’s with its marble floors and columns.

At the time of our visit, the Nethercutt Collection was open Tuesday through Saturday, and no reservations were required. Please check with them before your visit.

1931 Bugatti Type 51 Coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe

1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe
1931 Bugatti Type 51 coupe

1937 Talbot Lago T150-C-SS, Sport Coupe

1937 Talbot Lago Sporte Coupe
1937 Talbot Lago Sporte Coupe
1937 Talbot Lago Sporte Coupe
1937 Talbot Lago Sporte Coupe
1937 Talbot Lago Sporte Coupe
1937 Talbot Lago
1937 Talbot Lago
1937 Talbot Lago
1937 Talbot Lago

1912 De Dion-Bouton

1912 De Dion-bouton
1912 De Dion-bouton
1912 De Dion-bouton

1936 Duesenberg

1936 Duesenberg

1909 Gordon Brillie

1909 Gordon Brillie
1909 Gordon Brillie

Horse Drawn Fire Engine

Horse Drawn Fire Truck
Nethercutt Collection

1905 Franklin

1951 Bently

1951 Bently
Nethercutt Collection

Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce
1910 Royal Tourist

WATCH FOR PART TWO, WE WILL SHOW YOU MORE OF THIS TREMENDOUS COLLECTION!

Part 2

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

