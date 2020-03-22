Detroit Muscle’s Top 10 Muscle Car Pick

Dodge Charger DaytonaFeatured

The TV show Power Nation/Detroit Muscle Cars recently prepared a Special TV show to reveal their pick of the Top 10 Muscle Cars. What are they? Why did they pick the ones they did? Do you agree? Do you have some other suggestions? If so leave your thoughts in the comment area below.

You will have to watch the video of the show to find out. It is 45 minutes of great muscle cars but, trust me, the commercials get a bit irritating. In the beginning, there are a couple but hang in there for the feature and some may repeat 4 times in a row but your video is not broken, just wait it will be worth it.

Oh, by the way, the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Dan Gurney Spoiler II and the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona you will see both belong to Katrina and me! It was a fun shoot.

ENJOY…Click on the link below.

Top 10 Muscle Cars Video

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

