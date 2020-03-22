Detroit Muscle’s Top 10 Muscle Car Pick

The TV show Power Nation/Detroit Muscle Cars recently prepared a Special TV show to reveal their pick of the Top 10 Muscle Cars. What are they? Why did they pick the ones they did? Do you agree? Do you have some other suggestions? If so leave your thoughts in the comment area below.

You will have to watch the video of the show to find out. It is 45 minutes of great muscle cars but, trust me, the commercials get a bit irritating. In the beginning, there are a couple but hang in there for the feature and some may repeat 4 times in a row but your video is not broken, just wait it will be worth it.

Oh, by the way, the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Dan Gurney Spoiler II and the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona you will see both belong to Katrina and me! It was a fun shoot.

ENJOY…Click on the link below.