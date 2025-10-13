AACA Antique Auto Club of AmericaCar ShowCar StoriesFeaturedMuseums

Nethercutt Collection, Part 2

Here are some more wonderful cars from the Nethercutt Collection

1938 Lincoln K Twelve Touring Coupe

Ford Hot Rod

1948 MG

1934 Ford

1933 American Austin Coupe

Steam 1925 Dobb

1936 Hupmobile

1923 Renault

1915 Ford

1930 Ford

1956 Packard Carribean

Tucker

1952 Hudson

1948 Tucker

This is an optical illusion; there are three headlights, but the driver’s side is hidden behind the center light. This makes the hood look like it is crooked.

1946 VW

Early Turn Signal

1935 Cadillac

Cadillac

 

1937 Cord

1928 Lincoln

1928 Minerva

1929 Kissel

1937Pierce Arrow and 1936Travel Trailer by Pierce Arrow

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

