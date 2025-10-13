AACA Antique Auto Club of AmericaCar ShowCar StoriesFeaturedMuseums
Nethercutt Collection, Part 2
Here are some more wonderful cars from the Nethercutt Collection
1938 Lincoln K Twelve Touring Coupe
1948 MG
1934 Ford
1933 American Austin Coupe
Steam 1925 Dobb
1936 Hupmobile
1923 Renault
1915 Ford
1930 Ford
1956 Packard Carribean
1952 Hudson
1948 Tucker
This is an optical illusion; there are three headlights, but the driver’s side is hidden behind the center light. This makes the hood look like it is crooked.
1946 VW
Early Turn Signal
1935 Cadillac
1937 Cord
1928 Lincoln
1937 Pierce Arrow and 1936 Pierce Arrow Travel Trailer