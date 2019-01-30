Richard | Jan 30, 2019 | Comments 0

Previously, we told you about some various Street Legal Tribute Race Cars and in another post we told you the unbelievable story of getting the wrong car shipped to us. We expected a 1987 Dale Earnhardt Wrangler Aero Coupe Street Car but that sure isn’t what we got. Today, we want to tell you a little more about the car we expected, which we now have. It will be a long term addition to our collection but needs a little TLC.

What is an Aero Car?

First off, this is a real deal 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe with T-Tops. It is factory stock under the hood and on the inside but fully dressed on the outside as a Dale Earnhardt Wrangler race car.

If you are unfamiliar with NASCAR Aero Cars there are, arguably, only two generations. The first were the 1969 Dodge Charger 500, 1969 Ford Talladega, Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II and Dodge Daytona. The 1970 Plymouth Superbird is also included in this group. The second round of Aero Cars were the 1986 and 1987 Monte Carlo SS and 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 Aero Coupes.

The 1969 Ford Talladega won the NASCAR Championship in 1969, the 1969 Dodge Daytona won the 1970 Championship and the Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe won both the 1986 and 1987 Championships. From this it is evident that the special aerodynamic modifications on these special production cars really did the job they were intended to do!

This 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II has very similar sheet metal to the Ford Talladega but is completely different and slightly more aerodynamic.

What about this SS Monte Carlo Aero Car?

Now, for a little more about our Aero Coupe. It started life as a traditional burgundy T-Top factory special. We know nothing of its history, only that later in life it became a credible Wrangler tribute car.

The special aero front fascia even got removable headlight covers and race car style screen over the factory grill opening. Little details like the NASCAR window clips really add to the race car feel. The paint and graphics are convincing and beautiful. The race car style hood pins, wheels and white letter tires add to the feel as does the removable window net!

What’s it good for?

This car was never intended to be a “track day” car or any kind of speed demon. It is a good highway cruise car to enjoy and pay tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt while portraying the visual impact of his real race car.

The engine will need a carb rebuild, tune up, electrical repairs and a few touch ups to the paint. None of this will keep us out of the car or off the road. When spring hits we will be off to the races and maybe a drive-in movie or two as well!

For my wife and I it is the perfect car for our local touring events that takes us down country roads to beautiful Tennessee attractions and small town eateries. I am sure we will also be taking in some additional tours and events with the local Street Legal Tribute Race Car Club.

What do you think?