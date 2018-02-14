Richard | Feb 14, 2018 | Comments 0

LONG BEACH, Calif. – United Pacific Industries will be the Title Sponsor of the 2018 United Pacific Street Rodder Road Tour which has been held annually by Street Rodder Magazine since 1996. For the tour, a nationally-known builder is commissioned to build and design a state-of-the-art street rod. The 2018 tour will have Hot Rods by Dean building a 1932 Ford pickup truck using the United Pacific Industries ’32 Ford body cab and door shells.

United Pacific supplied other parts for the build as well. Polished stainless steel tail light brackets, headlight bar and front and rear frame spreader bars accent the build. The wheel hubcaps and trim rings are made of stainless steel. Specific 1932 Ford truck products include: truck cab body shell, grille and splash apron, front fenders, rear fenders, door latches, striker plate, dovetail, handles, window regulators and channels. Guide 682 headlights and classic 1932 tail lights with embedded LED are used for lighting.

“Each year, we do eight week-long tours to different automotive events. I drive that year’s build to each event, and interact with street rod enthusiasts. It’s a really fun and interesting way to connect with people,” said Jerry Dixey, Road Tour Director for Street Rodder Magazine.

The ’32 Ford body cab and door shells from United Pacific that Hot Rods by Dean will use are exact replicas of the originals. United Pacific Industries reproduced each part specifically for the street rod enthusiasts who want to rebuild a ’32 Ford truck without having to search through junkyards to find the necessary pieces. Officially licensed by Ford, the body cab and door shells are designed to be easily installed.

“The Street Rodder Tour is a great opportunity to see enthusiasts and show them that they, too, can accomplish their lifelong dream of rebuilding their own street rod or hot rod. United Pacific Industries is proud to sponsor the 2018 Street Rodder Tour because, like our customers, we, too, are enthusiasts,” said Jai Baek, marketing director.

Dixey’s travels in the ’32 Ford truck will be documented on the Street Rodder Magazine website, streetrodder.com as well as in the pages of the magazine. Street Rodder Magazine invited their readers to “come along for the ride” as they tour the United States in 2018.