2021 National Oldsmobile Club Show

If this isn’t your father’s Oldsmobile, then whose is it? There were approximately 300 beautiful Oldsmobiles on display at the 2021 National Oldsmobile Club meet in Murfreesboro, TN this past weekend (August 4-7, 2021). Due to schedule conflicts, I could not spend much time at the show, but what time I did spend there was time well spent.

There were Oldsmobiles of every vintage and condition present. I saw some cars I forgot Olds ever made. These cars put more than one smile on my face during my time on the show field. I anticipated seeing a lot of 442s and I was not disappointed. The examples on display were splendid. However, there were many other less memorable Oldsmobiles that really got me excited.

For me, the Olds was always the car stuck in the GM family between the hot Pontiac and doctor driven Buick. I am not sure who was supposed to drive an Olds. For one, I did. My car was not one of those hot 442 W30 cars but an economical, be it loaded, Olds Omega. Living in Iowa, it was the car I bought to drive in the winter while my Corvette sat in the garage waiting for warmer weather with no snow. I did not see one Omega at the Show!

Included here are some photos of the cars that attracted me. However, because of the weather and unusual judging procedures, I wasn’t able to see all the cars at the event.

I know the all Ford and all Chevy shows attract a lot more attention but the next time you have an opportunity to visit an all Oldsmobile or other less popular brand show do so, you may be surprised at how much you enjoy it and how much you learn.