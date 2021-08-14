Automobile CollectablesCar ShowLooking for a collector car

2021 National Oldsmobile Club Show

Murfreesboro, TN

Richard Send an email 23 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read

If this isn’t your father’s Oldsmobile, then whose is it? There were approximately 300 beautiful Oldsmobiles on display at the 2021 National Oldsmobile Club meet in Murfreesboro, TN this past weekend (August 4-7, 2021). Due to schedule conflicts, I could not spend much time at the show, but what time I did spend there was time well spent.

There were Oldsmobiles of every vintage and condition present. I saw some cars I forgot Olds ever made. These cars put more than one smile on my face during my time on the show field. I anticipated seeing a lot of 442s and I was not disappointed. The examples on display were splendid. However, there were many other less memorable Oldsmobiles that really got me excited.

For me, the Olds was always the car stuck in the GM family between the hot Pontiac and doctor driven Buick. I am not sure who was supposed to drive an Olds. For one, I did. My car was not one of those hot 442 W30 cars but an economical, be it loaded, Olds Omega. Living in Iowa, it was the car I bought to drive in the winter while my Corvette sat in the garage waiting for warmer weather with no snow. I did not see one Omega at the Show!

Included here are some photos of the cars that attracted me. However, because of the weather and unusual judging procedures, I wasn’t able to see all the cars at the event.

I know the all Ford and all Chevy shows attract a lot more attention but the next time you have an opportunity to visit an all Oldsmobile or other less popular brand show do so, you may be surprised at how much you enjoy it and how much you learn.

Tags
Richard Send an email 23 hours ago
0 9 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

1967 Corvette 427 Coupe

1 week ago

2021 AACA Grand National Zenith Awards

2 weeks ago

Amelia Island Concours 2021

May 30, 2021

Wellborn Muscle Car Museum

May 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button