2026 Mustang Cub of America National Show

River City Mustang Stampede

It was our pleasure and challenge to attend the 2026 Mustang Club of America’s first National Show of 2026. The weather was very strange. For those from up North, Friday, the first day of the Show, was fabulous but just a little too hot for some. It was the first day of judging, so the early birds had a hot, sunny day that crept into the high 80’s. The biggest issue of the day was all the yellow pollen. It covered everything. Judges announced that they would not count off for this distraction. It was impossible to keep as clean as usually required for Judging.

For those showing up on Saturday, and there were lots of them, the temperature never got out of the 60’s, and the wind chill made it feel even worse than that. The pollen remained a problem and may have even gotten worse. Sunday was not much better, with most of us hiding out in the host JTech building to keep warm.

Although there were some significant issues/delays entering the show grounds early Friday and other issues with participants leaving early, overall it was a great show. All the hard working volunteers, including the judges, were terrific.The food trucks actually had wonderful food at reasonable prices.

As usual, some show newcomers arrived without a clue of what was expected on the show field. National Shows are not like your local shows put on by the local Kiwanis Club. These newbies were in for a rude awakening, they just did not know what to expect. Their cars were beautiful, but they did not know how tough judging can be. Some of more experienced show folks even learn something new at most shows. We and other veterans also try to lend a hand and offer up some suggestion. Unfortunately there are always those veterans and beginners who believe they know it all. These folks generally went home with a disappointing Silver Award. This is a process that most of us have experienced at one time or another before we learned how to really get a car ready for Judging at the National level.

The photos shown here represent just a small portion of the high quality cars that were in attendance. We were fortunate enough to receive a Gold Award and received 2 more points on our way to the 20 needed for a Red Medallion.

This is not a 1967/68 Mustang! It is a reskined 2007 Mustang! At first glance it appears correct. After staring at it for a bit, it becomes obvious. I liked it a lot.

Twister! A young lady did all the custom work on her Mustang herself. She has good taste and is developing some great skills. It is in the Custom Class. This is a gorgeous Concours Mustang. Even as outstanding as this car was it came up with only a Silver Award.

If you are not sure about what class your car should be in, just go to the MCA website (https://mustang.org/) and do a little research. You will probably find that your car might fit into more than one Class. Make sure you pick the one that works best for you.

My wife and I were shocked at how nice the Concours cars were. Unfortunately, a Boss 9 that was restored with all NOS date code correct parts was damaged on the way to the show. As at most shows, any damage that occurs on the way to the show or at the show will not results in points being deducted.

Note the lower back pan is damaged. These images show you how the underside of your car should look for the Concours Class and some of the other Classes will also approach this level of detail.

There are more shows to be held around the Country this year. If you own or love Mustangs, join the Club and attend a show in your local area and then try one of the National Shows. Mustang and Ford folks are some of the best people we have ever met at any show.