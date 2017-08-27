Smokey Yunick 1964 Indy 500 Sidecar Racer by GMP
Aug 27, 2017
This is the 1964 Smokey Yunick Offset Roadster 1:18 with sidecar driven at Indianapolis 500. This impressive Replicarz resin cast model is sure to fill a void in your Indy 500 collection. Superb cock pit detail with glass faced gauges and all pedals, shifters, and controls. Finished off with a beautiful high luster paint finish and authentic race day graphics.
If you want to read more about the real car and see photos, Click Here. Here is some more info, Click Here.
These are now available! I was able to receive 10 in total as of this date I have only 4 left.
If you want yours NOW contact me at rfleener@comcast.net or go to our ONLINE STORE and get your order in. I will ship for $10.
The photos below are of the first arrival that went into my personal collection!
Tires are not right. Otherwise a great model.