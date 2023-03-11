Security and Simplicity for your Car Trailer

If you are like me you have at least one car trailer with several different locks for the receiver, padlocks for ramps or doors plus a lock for the hitch. Now, if you are also like me you have more than one trailer with locks for each of them. When I get ready to go someplace with either one of the car trailers or the horse trailer I have a hand full of keys to deal with. Each lock has its own key. I have even attached a label to each key and have them coded by what trailer they go to but it is still confusing. On top of that have you ever set your keys down and drove off with they laying on the ground and then can’t unlock anything when you get to your destination? I have and it isn’t fun.

I recently discovered a brilliant solution that should have come along years ago. It is brilliant. What if accessing your tools, sports gear and trailers didn’t involve wasting 10 minutes searching for the right key? Eliminating all those extra keys is easy with STRATTEC® Security Corporation’s BOLT® product line. I know, I just got a system for all my trailers!

BOLT locks feature breakthrough One-Key Lock Technology, which permanently programs the lock to a vehicle’s ignition key. When owners insert their truck’s ignition key into the BOLT Lock cylinder, spring-loaded plate tumblers move up and down to uniquely code the cylinder to that specific key. They are available for owners of Ford, GM, Chrysler, Jeep, Toyota and Nissan vehicles!

BOLT’s patented technology is designed to prevent theft as well as reduce the key clutter that tends to build up over time. Numerous BOLT locks can be used with one ignition key, making it convenient for vehicle owners with several types of security needs. All BOLT products have a limited lifetime warranty.

The Padlock 2.0 is a chrome plated 5/16-inch hardened steel, spring loaded shackle lock inside a crush-resistant body shell. A stronger double ball bearing locking mechanism, it is the perfect lock for commercial and industrial applications. The automotive grade stainless steel lock keeps out weather and debris, ensuring a longer usage life.

The Receiver Lock is an auto-return spring and automatically locks when the key is removed. The solid stainless steel pin is durable and keeps out elements and debris. The six-plate tumbler sidebar prevents picking and bumping, guaranteeing your gear will be kept safe on your vehicle.

The Cable Lock is a six foot 1/4-inch coiled cable with a 1/16-inch black vinyl coating. The flexible cable is able to pin and loop over many items for added handiness and to keep items protected from picking and bumping.

BOLT also has Trailer Spare Tire Locks which fits the steel rim wheel to a studded mount. The locks are made with an electronic nickel plated carbon steel pin or shaft assembly for strength and durability.

The Toolbox Latch Retrofit Kit features a solid zinc core and an automotive-grade cylinder with patented six-plate tumbler sidebar to prevent picking and bumping. A stainless steel lock shutter keeps out grime and wetness.

If I had one suggestion to improve on this locking system it would be to provided a method to change the key any particular lock might take. There are household locks on the market that can do this. It would be nice to be able to keep all the locks and simply re-key them when changing tow vehicles. However, this is a minor complaint and when I change vehicles I simply carry a spare key for the other vehicle with me that works with all the locks.

About STRATTEC

STRATTEC Security Corporation is the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive locks, keys and related access control products, and is the primary lock supplier to Ford, GM and Chrysler. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans 100 years. For more information, write to 3333 West Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53209; call 414.247.3333; or visit www.boltlock.com.

MSRP: BOLT locks start at $27.49