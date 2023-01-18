1968 Hurst Olds Road Test with Jack “Doc” Watson and Bill Lindman

Here is the street version of what these two legends are disusing.

This is a very rare look back at not only the 1968 Hurst Olds and Bud Lindman with Road Test TV but the Olds Hero, Jack “Doc” Watson. You will want to watch and listen closely to the Olds when Watson idles up to the TV camera.

How about 0 to 60 in 5.3 seconds on Poleglass white wall tires? That was quick in 1968. This video shows you what “good” handling was in 1968. Notice how the special Olds leans over in the corners. Back then, this was normal. Trying to drive one of our muscle cars today like in this video scares the pants off me. We are so spoiled with today’s new radial tires, improved traction, and handling packages, driving an authentic vintage supercar (muscle car) is a sad reminder of how badly these cars really drove.

Most of today’s pedestrian 4-door sedans can handle and stop better than those 1970s supercars. However, these old muscle cars also had personality and charisma. Still today, these cars attract car enthusiasts for the visceral sensation they provide, not to mention their pure beauty.

Watch this video and listen to it carefully. I never remember a street version of the Hurst Olds with a thumper engine like the one in this test.