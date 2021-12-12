Back TrackCar ShowCar StoriesFeature CarsFeaturedProduct Review

Big-T

Monogram Model Car

Richard Send an email 7 days ago
0 55 1 minute read

Many of today’s car enthusiasts and collectors got their start building model cars from AMT and Monogram. I know as a 10 year old I was captivated by these kits and every penny I could earn, find or be given as a gift went for a new kit or paint to build it. I was always tearing built kits apart to customize them repeatedly. Unfortunately, I could never afford the Big-T kit from Monogram. Only the 24th and 25th scale cars were in my price range.

At the 2021 Muscle Car And Corvette Nationals (MCACN) I was suddenly a kid again. As my wife and I walked into the lobby on our way to begin prepping our car for the show was a full size Big-T! It was marvelous and intriguing. We needed to move fast to get to our car, so there was no time to spend looking at it. However, later in the day I could return and there it was with a display I absolutely loved. It was a mixture of oversized paint jars just like I used by the dozens, plus the built model that was exactly like the full-size car on display.

Look to the lower left of the above photo and you will see the original model car kit. On the stand to the right is the car and miniature display that is exactly like the full size display!

Note that the Testor’s paint cap is marked 15 cents. I remember how difficult it was for me to fork over that much for a bottle of paint. At the time, that was huge money for a 10 year old.

Tags
Richard Send an email 7 days ago
0 55 1 minute read
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

MCACN 1963 Ford Mustang 2

22 hours ago

McLaren Sena

2 weeks ago

MCACN 2021

3 weeks ago

1963 Barracuda Fastback Prototype Convertible

October 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button