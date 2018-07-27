1969 Ford Talladega For Sale Petty Blue!
Richard | Jul 27, 2018 | Comments 0
As a rule we don’t usually advertise cars for sale by readers but I just could not resist this one. This is one very rare car. It is the 1969 Ford Talladega NASCAR Aero Warrior. If you don’t know what that is you need to do your research and learn what a rare car this really is. (Visit www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com and look around.) These car were so dominate on the super speedways back in 1969 that the Chrysler Corporation spent a fortune to create the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbirds just to be competitive. Heck even Richard Petty drove a Talladega in 1969!
JP Sullivan recently sent in some great photos of his Petty Blue Ford Talladega. Although it started life as a Wimbledon White car I think the Petty Blue is one the factory should have made available to all of us!
JP says his car is for sale. Only 750 Talladegas were ever built and it is estimated there may only be 150 left! Although I have never seen this car in person it certainly rings all my bells and I would love to have this beautiful car in my collection. What do you think?
If you are interested in this car get a hold of JP and take a look up close. He is asking $45,000 for the car which seems to be right on the current market for a #2 condition Talladega. Remember these cars are powered by the 428 CJ engine! The car is in our Registry. You can look it up under It is 9A46Q201864.
JP is located in Phoenix AZ and his email is: jpsullaz@gmail.com.
