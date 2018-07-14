Art of the Muscle Car Photo Shoot

Richard | Jul 14, 2018 | Comments 0

It does not seem possible but it has been ten years sine Peter Harholdt visited our garage and did a photo shoot for the outstanding Art of the Muscle Car. In late 2008 we had the pleasure of having three of our cars photographed by Peter for a book that was publishe in October of 2009. This book remains one of what I believe to contain one of the most beautiful collection of muscle car photos ever. Regretfully, the first addition has a number of technical factual errors regarding the cars. However, when you pick this book up, and trust me you will; you will wonder how all those beautiful pictures of the legendary collector cars were taken.

Here is a recap of my original story on the shoot. I highly suggest you go on Amazon and hunt down a copy for your library if you don’t already have on.

Art of the Muscle Car; The photo shoot.



I recently received a phone call from a representative of Motorbooks (www.motorbooks.com) about photographing some of our cars for a new muscle car book they will be publishing next year, 2009. We have had cars photographed by them before and used on a calendar and some shots in a book; we also have had magazine and TV photo shoots. They are always interesting and also stressful. You are always afraid that one flaw you know about on the car will show up like a wart on Sarah Palin’s nose.

David Newhardt will be doing the text and Peter Harholdt (www.peterharholdt.com) is doing the photography. If you are familiar with the book, Art of the Hot Rod you will know what the muscle car book will be like, terrific!

Peter and his assistant showed up to shoot three of our cars and I was blown away with his portable photo studio. It took an hour or so to set up and another hour to stow away when he was done but the results were outstanding. I have included a few of my shots from the day so you can see the behind the scenes activities.

They erected their portable photo room in our driveway in late fall with leaves falling all around.



Peter showed me the digital images of what he did that day and I was amazed at the quality of his work. He focused on the light and reflections to achieve images you would otherwise never see. I can not wait until the book is published.

Peter Harholdt is also a car guy and a full on artist. Go to his web page (www.peterharholdt.com) and check out his bio. Racecar driver, artist and more!

His self designed portable photo studio is contained in a 5th wheel trailer. I have seen the photo guys at car shows take your car’s picture and frame it for you before you leave. For the most part they are photographers but not artist. I have experienced the outdoor photo shoots with stills, action and video. I am always impressed with the quality of the images of these professionals, but Peter’s work transcends the ordinary car photo and turns it into real art. He is an artist and he gets to see some of the best cars in the Country. How

cool is that?

All of the photos appearing in the book were shot in this same contraption in driveways and garages all over the Country!



We are beyond honored to have three of our cars included in this masterpiece.



Watch this site for a complete review of the book shortly.

