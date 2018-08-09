NHRA Museum August 2018; Part 1

Richard | Aug 09, 2018 | Comments 0

I have visited the NHRA Museum in Pomona CA many times over the years. Unfortunately, I have not been back in the last three years but just got the opportunity to return. WOW! Since the last time I was there they have done a complete make over and the changes are fantastic. The newly remodeled facility is far more appealing and appears to have more vehicles on display. I especially enjoyed the new dioramas they have added. This is very interesting since the Peterson Museum removed all of their’s during its recent remodel, more on that in an up coming post.

My wife and I enjoyed this visit so much and found so many historic and interesting cars I am going to publish our review in two parts. This first one will simply give you and overview of the cars currently on display. Our second review will go into more detail on a few of our favorite cars.

If you are ever anywhere near Pomona CA and love cars, especially dragsters and land speed cars, make sure you stop by the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum, you will not regret it. The admission is cheap and they offer Senior and AAA discounts.

Here is a photo overview of our most recent visit without comments. You can click on any image to enlarge it for more detail.

Our next article will go into a little more depth on some of our favorite cars in the NHRA Museum during our 2018 visit.