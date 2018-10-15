1954 Oldsmobile Concept Sports Car (Olds Corvette?)

Richard | Oct 15, 2018 | Comments 0

Before there was a Corvette in 1953 there was the GM Autorama show that toured the Country. It was full of the most beautiful Dream Cars ever collected. In 1954 it included concept sports cars from each of the GM brands, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, Cadillac, and this one from Oldsmobile. Each was similar in format to the newly released Corvette but each brands concept was unique in its design.

While the 1953 and 1954 production Corvettes had a 6-cyl engine with a 2-speed “Powerglide” transmission and no side windows only curtains this concept from Oldsmobile was a sports car with a V-8 and power windows.

This 1954 concept Oldsmobile Rocket F88 is the only one in existence. You may remember this car from the Scottsdale Barrett/Jackson Auction when it sold for over 3 million dollars.

For decades no one cared about this car, it was simply a collection of parts stuffed into wooden crates. It was rediscovered and restored to better than new condition. In 1954 the F-88 was one of only two F-88 concepts built. There is rumor of a possible third car but that has not been confirmed and this is the only one known to still exist. Today the car is back on display as “the feature car” of the Gateway Colorado Automobile Museum in Colorado. (http://www.gatewayautomuseum.com/about-the-museum/)