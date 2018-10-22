Private Car Collection
Richard | Oct 22, 2018 | Comments 0
Visiting car museums is always a wonderful experience to view all the great exotic cars. They are almost always the most beautiful things you have ever seen. They are perfect and never driven. They are works of art preserved for history. Equally enjoyable but very different are the visits to Private Car Collections. This past weekend we visited two more in Middle TN. We will show you one this week and another next week.
First off is a collection of cars that seldom see the road and are very nice cars many of which were purchased at Mecum Auctions. Virtually all are for sale but DO NOT contact us for any information on these cars or who owns them. We will not release any information.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.