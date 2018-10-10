Borgeson Power Steering Conversion 1967 Mustang

Richard | Oct 10, 2018 | Comments 0

I love my old Fords but hate their power steering systems. At least in my case, leaks from the system are constant and inevitable. I really don’t like the feel of the old over assisted systems either. I don’t know how many power steering pumps and power rams I have gone through over the years. Many times I have almost purchased replacement rack and pinions systems for my 1967 Mustang. Cost of everything I considered seemed to be a little to rich for me but my Mustang is absolutely going to get a change. The system shown here is very similar to what can be gotten for most Fords with the power ram set up. Parts and process will vary from car to car.

If you use your car for driving and not showing in stock classes, this is a highly recommended change to your Ford. I ordered mine from Mustangs Unlimited. What you need depends on your engine, whether your car has power steering now or you need a conversion kit. In my case, it even depended on the build date to get the correct kit. Even then all of the parts were not included. Mustangs Unlimited eventually were able to get me what I needed but I had to call Borgeson to get the part number for the item they did not include. If you are interested a kit for your Ford, I suggest you go directly to Borgeson and buy what they recommend.

Basically what the kit does is remove the power steering ram and your steering box with one that includes a built in power assist in the steering box. In some cases you can use your existing PS pump. I did. They recommend a new Saginaw pump but mine was good and continues to work just fine with the new Borgeson steering box.

Borgeson offers modern integral power steering conversions for most Ford products. The Borgeson conversion box is a new manufactured modern integral power steering gearbox. The Borgeson integral power steering gearbox provides true modern power steering feel, feedback and a quick 14:1 ratio. Borgeson has manufactured this box to bolt directly to the factory mounting location and to fit the stock pitman arm. The column may need to be collapsed or shortened for clearance of conversion box depending on the model and age of your car.

For my 1967 Mustang with factory power steering it was necessary to to trim the outer column tube for clearance of the rag joint and use a replacement inner column shaft.