Borgeson Power Steering Conversion 1967 Mustang

Oct 10, 2018

This is what the typical kit looks like. Borgeson has kits for manual and factory ps cars.

I love my old Fords but hate their power steering systems. At least in my case, leaks from the system are constant and inevitable. I really don’t like the feel of the old over assisted systems either. I don’t know how many power steering pumps and power rams I have gone through over the years. Many times I have almost purchased replacement rack and pinions systems for my 1967 Mustang. Cost of everything I considered seemed to be a little to rich for me but my Mustang is absolutely going to get a change. The system shown here is very similar to what can be gotten for most Fords with the power ram set up. Parts and process will vary from car to car.

The existing power steering system is usually a problem on these old Fords.

If you use your car for driving and not showing in stock classes, this is a highly recommended change to your Ford. I ordered mine from Mustangs Unlimited. What you need depends on your engine, whether your car has power steering now or you need a conversion kit. In my case, it even depended on the build date to get the correct kit. Even then all of the parts were not included. Mustangs Unlimited eventually were able to get me what I needed but I had to call Borgeson to get the part number for the item they did not include. If you are interested a kit for your Ford, I suggest you go directly to Borgeson and buy what they recommend.

Some minor modifications may be necessary to your steering column.

Basically what the kit does is remove the power steering ram and your steering box with one that includes a built in power assist in the steering box. In some cases you can use your existing PS pump. I did. They recommend a new Saginaw pump but mine was good and continues to work just fine with the new Borgeson steering box.

Here is the factory steering box and shaft on the left with the new Borgeson box, rag joint and modified shaft on the right.

Borgeson offers modern integral power steering conversions for most Ford products. The Borgeson conversion box is a new manufactured modern integral power steering gearbox. The Borgeson integral power steering gearbox provides true modern power steering feel, feedback and a quick 14:1 ratio. Borgeson has manufactured this box to bolt directly to the factory mounting location and to fit the stock pitman arm. The column may need to be collapsed or shortened for clearance of conversion box depending on the model and age of your car.

The conversion was performed by R.E.S. Automotive in Franklin TN. Here Randy works on the installation. They do a lot of repairs for me and did a quick job of this modification.

For my 1967 Mustang with factory power steering it was necessary to to trim the outer column tube for clearance of the rag joint and use a replacement inner column shaft.

For the first time in 30 years the Mustang does not leak power steering fluid and better yet, the steering feels like a modern car. The approximate $1000 expenditure was far less than the rack and pinion options I had been considering. Granted, these usually include coil overs but I an happy with the Shelby style modified front suspension and lowering springs. The car drives better than it ever has. I am sure it is going to see more road time now!

The new steering box is truly a straight bolt on to the existing mounting location.

This photo shows the completed installation. Look closely and you can see the new steering box next to and below the master cylinder.

