Borgeson Power Steering Conversion 1967 Mustang
Richard | Oct 10, 2018 | Comments 0
I love my old Fords but hate their power steering systems. At least in my case, leaks from the system are constant and inevitable. I really don’t like the feel of the old over assisted systems either. I don’t know how many power steering pumps and power rams I have gone through over the years. Many times I have almost purchased replacement rack and pinions systems for my 1967 Mustang. Cost of everything I considered seemed to be a little to rich for me but my Mustang is absolutely going to get a change. The system shown here is very similar to what can be gotten for most Fords with the power ram set up. Parts and process will vary from car to car.
If you use your car for driving and not showing in stock classes, this is a highly recommended change to your Ford. I ordered mine from Mustangs Unlimited. What you need depends on your engine, whether your car has power steering now or you need a conversion kit. In my case, it even depended on the build date to get the correct kit. Even then all of the parts were not included. Mustangs Unlimited eventually were able to get me what I needed but I had to call Borgeson to get the part number for the item they did not include. If you are interested a kit for your Ford, I suggest you go directly to Borgeson and buy what they recommend.
For the first time in 30 years the Mustang does not leak power steering fluid and better yet, the steering feels like a modern car. The approximate $1000 expenditure was far less than the rack and pinion options I had been considering. Granted, these usually include coil overs but I an happy with the Shelby style modified front suspension and lowering springs. The car drives better than it ever has. I am sure it is going to see more road time now!
