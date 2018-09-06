On Tour in Tennessee
If you are a regular to the site you know my wife Katrina and I like to drive our cars. One way we do that is with a local AACA Touring Club, Honk Rattle and Role. One of our recent excursions saw us hit the road in our Corvette to visit a couple of private collections and a consignment dealer.
A father son partnership, Glenn & Robert Halls, with a shared interest in old cars can make collecting a lot easier and more plentiful. First off was to visit the father’s collection that had a heavy European influence with a a large number of Jaguars. The quality of these cars ranged from show cars to parts cars parked in the weeds.
Next up was a look at some of the son’s cars. Although similar the collection was much more eclectic. Take a look at some of his collection.
Once we had viewed the private collections it was on to the consignment store. This is a new business for the duo and it is located in a small rural middle TN community. Not all the cars were for sale but again there was a wide variety of collector cars. Something to catch the eye of almost anyone.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.