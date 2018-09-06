On Tour in Tennessee

Richard | Sep 06, 2018 | Comments 0

If you are a regular to the site you know my wife Katrina and I like to drive our cars. One way we do that is with a local AACA Touring Club, Honk Rattle and Role. One of our recent excursions saw us hit the road in our Corvette to visit a couple of private collections and a consignment dealer.

A father son partnership, Glenn & Robert Halls, with a shared interest in old cars can make collecting a lot easier and more plentiful. First off was to visit the father’s collection that had a heavy European influence with a a large number of Jaguars. The quality of these cars ranged from show cars to parts cars parked in the weeds.

Next up was a look at some of the son’s cars. Although similar the collection was much more eclectic. Take a look at some of his collection.

Once we had viewed the private collections it was on to the consignment store. This is a new business for the duo and it is located in a small rural middle TN community. Not all the cars were for sale but again there was a wide variety of collector cars. Something to catch the eye of almost anyone.