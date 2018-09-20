1955 Mercury D-528
Richard | Sep 20, 2018 | Comments 0
This is one of those Detroit Concept Cars that you may not remember. It was never displayed to the public by Mercury. Not until the TV appearance on the Outer Limits and the 1964 Jerry Lewis movie “The Patsy” did the public ever see this car. We found it on display at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.
Concept cars are usually sent out on the show circuit to test new innovative vehicle designs and concepts. The 1955 Mercury D-528, as it was named, was intended to test new concepts in safety, lighting, air conditioning and frame design. It reportedly was capable of 130mph with a 130hp.
The unusual hip in the rear fenders contained the spare tire on one side and the gas tank on the other.
What do you think, should Mercury have pursued this design them for the late 50s or early 60s? It sure would have been a head turner. How collectible would be today as a production car?
