Steve McQueen 1956 Jaguar XKSS
Richard | Sep 04, 2018 | Comments 0
As a car kid growing up in the 50s I thought the greatest car in the World was the Jaguar Type D race car and its street going version the 1956 Jaguar XKSS. This example was found at the Petersen Museum in Southern California. It is arguably one of the most famous. It was capable of 149 mph with 250 hp. The original selling price was $6,900 which compares to approximately $58,000 today. I will take one at that price today if anyone has one they would like to part with!
It is known as the “Gentleman’s Jaguar” first being owned my James Edward Peterson who designed the Riverside Raceway. The car was then sold to TV personality Bill Leyden and then to actor Steve McQueen.
The XKSS Jaguar is not only fast and beautiful it is also extremely rare. Jaguar was able to build on 16 XKSS versions before a fire at the assembly plant destroyed 300 cars including 9 XKSS cars.
McQueen in addition to be a hero on the big screen was also an accomplished armature racer. Not happy with the XKSS as he acquired it he repainted the car in its current British racing green, polished the wheels and redid the interior in black.
Filed Under: Feature Cars • Featured
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.