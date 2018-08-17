NHRA Museum, August 2018 Part 2

This is our second article, Part 2 on the Pomona Wally Parks NHRA Museum visit in August 2018. For Part 1, Click Here.
In our first article we tried to give you a brief overview of all the great cars to be found in this terrific museum. They have made some substantial and rewarding improvements over the past few years since our previous visit.
This time we want to give you a little more in depth, yet brief, review of some of our favorite cars.
Functional Form: This was built approximately in 1952 and possibly one of the first to use a wind tunnel in design. Cal Tech designers Rod Schapel a mechanical engineer in aerospace and Chet Herbert designed the chassis. It is powered by a Chrysler Hemi. This Bonneville machine ran 182 mph on its first run with 197 and 211 mph later. Two way average of 235.99 mph. Fastest single engine in US.
This 1970 Super Stock Mustang actually started life as a 1969. It is a 428 SCJ that did 119.04 in 11.40 seconds. It began life as a 1969 Boss 302 (69R Code VIN) but was updated by the factory as a 1970 prototype with 70 dash and seats and lightened with Trans Am fenders.
In 1956 this 1940 Ford was built with a 354 Hemi. It was street driven and drag raced. The owner drove it from TX to the 1956 Second Annual NHRA Nationals in Kansas City. After winning B/Gas class owner, Herman L. Davis drove it back to Ft. Worth!
This 1953 Studebaker set the World Speed Record at 217 mph. It set 50 Land Speed Records the most for any car in Bonneville’s history!
The Glass Slipper, Circa 1958, is the first enclosed canopy fiberglass dragster. At the 1957 Oakland Roadster Show it won America’s most Beautiful Competition Car.
This is a recreation of the Dragmast Two Thing. It did 180 mh in 9.90 sec. The left engine runs in reverse and is linked to the right engine through meshed flywheel and ring gears.
TV Tommy Ivo Top Fuel Dragster of 1971. It is the last front engine drag racer by TV Tommy just before Don Gartlits revolutionized the sport by switching to rear engined design.
This is a recreation of the original Kooky hot rod that was a national hit on the TV Show 77 Sunset Strip in the 50s. The original still exists but has been so modified that it could never be restored.
This 1932 five window coupe is now a three window. It was customized for the 1953 Oakland Roadster show by filling in the rear side windows. It won its competition coupe class.
This is the first Belly Tanker known to have been built and is still in its original condition when retired. It was the King & Hansen Belly Tank Streamliner Circa 1949. It has a 140 cu. in. flat head that did 118. 89 mph at El Mirage Dry Lake in S CA. It is a WWII aluminum drop fuel tank from a P38@ fighter plane. It always came in second to the Alex Xydias So Cal Speed Shop Tanker. Belly tankers were built on a Model T frame and suspension. This is a survivor!
Even the tires it sits on today are the original ones from when it was retired.
Exhaust pipe at the tip of the tanker.