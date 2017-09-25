1935 Bugatti T57 Cabriolet Build; Part 2
Richard | Sep 25, 2017 | Comments 0
Previously in Part 1 we showed you the first steps of building the frame. Prior to that we did an article on Chalfant Motor Company and told you about the work James (Jim) Hery has been doing to bring back some valuable cars from the 20s and 30s.
He just sent us some new photos of his most recent progress. The results are fabulous. He continues to use his artistic mechanical skills to save and create some of the World’s most beautiful cars. He is truly an artist and master of metal shapes. James is not only restoring a 1935 Bugatti T57 Cabriolet, he is also constructing a prototype plus five exact replicas of the car!
Here is the second series of photos on the restoration of the Bugatti, this is the body that gets some of James’s loving and serves as the model for the prototype body he is building. Much of this original body’s repair panels were had formed by him.
.
Filed Under: Featured • Project Cars • What are you working on
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.