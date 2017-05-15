What Are You Working On? 1935 Bugatti T57 Stelvio

Richard | May 15, 2017 | Comments 0

In early 2016 we did an article on Chalfant Motor Company since that time James (Jim) Hery has continued to use his artistic mechanical skills to save and create some of the World’s most beautiful cars. He is truly an artist and master of metal shapes. His shop is full of metal working devices and tools. However, his brain and his hands are the most valuable tools in his shop.

On a recent visit to see what new cars he might be working on I was blown away by his ambition and dedication. I have included a large number of photos of various projects that are underway but I was most intrigued by the 1935 Bugatti T57 Stelvio with a body by Gangloff. My wife and I have always been in love with the 30s Bugatti, Delahaye, Talbot Lago cars and similar art deco vehicles.

James is not only restoring the 1935 Bugatti T57 cabriolet but he is also building a prototype and five exact replicas of the car that will be for sale! This is all had work just like the coach builders back in the day.

The next time you are installing a quarter panel or patch panel on you muscle car stop for a minute and think of the skill and patience it would take to and make that panel. Then think a little harder and consider hand forming the bumpers, frame and suspension components by hand from raw steel! That is the skill it takes to restore, never mind create one of these cars!



