Top Ten Muscle Cars NBCSN
Richard | Oct 22, 2017 | Comments 0
On Thursday October 26, 2017 at 6:00pm Central Time MBCSN will be running a very special show for car enthusiast. The are doing a Top 10 Muscle cars with another list of honorable mentions. I have been fortunate enough to view a preview of this show and it is outstanding. You may or may not agree with the results but it is well worth watching for all the cars and information presented.
This special is based on the hit series on Spike known as PowerNation. Check it out.
Filed Under: Car Show • Featured • Legendary Collector Cars TV
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.