1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

If you are unfamiliar with the 1969 Ford Talladega or Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel you are in for a treat. Uncle Tony recently visited our garage to learn more about the Ford Talladega. He is known as a MOPAR guy but really fell for our Talladega.

These cars are often overlooked in the rare muscle car world but are among the rarest and most unique of special factory builds. NASCAR was still growing and selling a lot of cars on Monday for the winner after Sunday’s race.

This particular Talladega is even more interesting because it was the first regular production Talladega off the factory assembly line. If you would like to learn more about these cars make a visit to our sister site, www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com. We have every Talladega VIN listed plus registered cars with owner and condition available to our Team Members.

1969 Ford Talladega, Note the special extended aero front end.