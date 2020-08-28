Car StoriesFeaturedProduct ReviewRoad Test Video

1969 Ford Talladega Details Described on Uncle Tony’s Garage

Amazing Details Revealed

Richard Send an email 3 days ago
Katrina and me in Winner's Circle at the Bristol Motor Speedway with our 1969 Ford Talladega. We had just completed our first "heat" of 10 laps on the Speedway. A once in a lifetime experience!

If you are unfamiliar with the 1969 Ford Talladega or Uncle Tony’s Garage YouTube Channel you are in for a treat. Uncle Tony recently visited our garage to learn more about the Ford Talladega. He is known as a MOPAR guy but really fell for our Talladega.

These cars are often overlooked in the rare muscle car world but are among the rarest and most unique of special factory builds. NASCAR was still growing and selling a lot of cars on Monday for the winner after Sunday’s race.

This particular Talladega is even more interesting because it was the first regular production Talladega off the factory assembly line. If you would like to learn more about these cars make a visit to our sister site, www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com. We have every Talladega VIN listed plus registered cars with owner and condition available to our Team Members.

1969 Ford Talladega, Note the special extended aero front end.

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

