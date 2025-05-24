Linda Vaughn Ms Hurst Golden Shifter

If you are a car guy (or gal), you most likely know of and likely have met Ms . Arguably, she is better known than the Hurst Shifter she has promoted for years. I have met her on several occasions over the years, and she has never been anything but outstanding, personable, professional, and beautiful.

Most of us likely remember her standing on the trunk of a Hurst Olds holding on to a gigantic Hurst Shifter. In 1969, she was just coming into the height of her fame. The article and photo below are taken from the 1969 Program for the 1969 Talladega 500 race. Her mother, who often traveled with her, made her sexy but always professional attire.

She is a real car gal. It has been well over 55 years since this photo was taken, making her a senior citizen like many of us. Her draw at any appearance remains significant.