Inagural Talladega 500

Bobby Allison #22 Dodge Daytona

In 1959, the Florida Daytona Superspeedway became the first large (2.5 miles), high banked, high speed race track in America. However, in 1969, Alabama added the slightly larger (2.66 mile) Talladega Superspeedway to the mix. This new challenge for NASCAR’s best drivers also created the need for improved aerodynamics on the race cars. The Talladega 500 was the first race at the new Talladega Superspeedway. It was marketed as the first major event for the new Ford and Dodge Aero Warriors, the 1969 Ford Talladega and 1969 Dodge Daytona. NASCAR fans and Aero Car owners, and race enthusiasts, know this was to be the first battle in the Aero Wars. Sunday, September 13, 1969 was scheduled to be the race of the decade. As you likely know, it all did not go as Big Bill France had envisioned it. For reasons too lengthy to present here, there was a driver’s strike. The first Aero Wars race was held with a field of mostly non-aero cars! They were not NASCAR’s fastest. However, the pre-race hype and predictions were exciting. The following text can be found in the official 1969 Talladega 500 program.

This article expresses the excitement, enthusiasm, and confidence the Ford crowd seemed to possess for the outcome of this first battle of the Aero Wars. Next time, we will provide you with the Dodge perspective, which is quite different.

Next time, we will tell you what they had to say about the 1969 Dodge Daytona and its first appearance at a Superspeedway.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

