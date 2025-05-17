Inagural Talladega 500

In 1959, the Florida Daytona Superspeedway became the first large (2.5 miles), high banked, high speed race track in America. However, in 1969, Alabama added the slightly larger (2.66 mile) Talladega Superspeedway to the mix. This new challenge for NASCAR’s best drivers also created the need for improved aerodynamics on the race cars. The Talladega 500 was the first race at the new Talladega Superspeedway. It was marketed as the first major event for the new Ford and Dodge Aero Warriors, the 1969 Ford Talladega and 1969 Dodge Daytona. NASCAR fans and Aero Car owners, and race enthusiasts, know this was to be the first battle in the Aero Wars. Sunday, September 13, 1969 was scheduled to be the race of the decade. As you likely know, it all did not go as Big Bill France had envisioned it. For reasons too lengthy to present here, there was a driver’s strike. The first Aero Wars race was held with a field of mostly non-aero cars! They were not NASCAR’s fastest. However, the pre-race hype and predictions were exciting. The following text can be found in the official 1969 Talladega 500 program.

This article expresses the excitement, enthusiasm, and confidence the Ford crowd seemed to possess for the outcome of this first battle of the Aero Wars. Next time, we will provide you with the Dodge perspective, which is quite different.

Next time, we will tell you what they had to say about the 1969 Dodge Daytona and its first appearance at a Superspeedway.