Don Garlits Museums

The Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum and the Don Garlits Antique Car Museum are fantastic. Either one of these museums is worth the visit but put the two on one site for one admission price and you have a Legendary Deal! If you ever travel to Florida to visit the Orlando area or make the Daytona pilgrimage on race weekend you must make a small detour to visit these attractions. Located at 13700 SW 16th Ave, Ocala, Florida, just off Interstate 75.

The time you need to visit these museums is like most others; you can make a quick walkthrough and see everything quickly in an hour or so. However, if you want to get the full impact of what is in these buildings and read all the data posted with the displays then plan on a full day to study the cars and read all the signs! The number of items in the Museum is literally too much for the buildings. They are on the edge of being cluttered. Unless your spouse and kids are into drag racing or fast cars you best leave them at the pool and enjoy yourself!