Don Garlits Museums

The Don Garlits Drag Racing Museum and the Don Garlits Antique Car Museum are fantastic. Either one of these museums is worth the visit but put the two on one site for one admission price and you have a Legendary Deal! If you ever travel to Florida to visit the Orlando area or make the Daytona pilgrimage on race weekend you must make a small detour to visit these attractions. Located at 13700 SW 16th Ave, Ocala, Florida, just off Interstate 75.

The time you need to visit these museums is like most others; you can make a quick walkthrough and see everything quickly in an hour or so. However, if you want to get the full impact of what is in these buildings and read all the data posted with the displays then plan on a full day to study the cars and read all the signs! The number of items in the Museum is literally too much for the buildings. They are on the edge of being cluttered. Unless your spouse and kids are into drag racing or fast cars you best leave them at the pool and enjoy yourself!

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

