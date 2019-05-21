Today it appears that more and more race fans are looking for an alternative to NASCAR. For many of us the alternative is vintage racing sometimes refereed to as historic racing.

Famous modified from the NE.

Such racing can be found at many different tracks depending on the availability and type of racing. These range from small dirt or asphalt ovals were vintage stock cars or jalopies and even sprint cars race. Often times these are the same tracks they raced on when new. However, many of the original historic race tracks have been neglected over the years and have returned to their native condition as a farm field.

More popular than these examples are the high end sports cars, prototypes and open wheel professional rides. IMSA, Can AM, Formula 1, Indy Cars, USAC, and Trans AM are but a few of the sanctioning bodies that have vintage race cars back on the track today.

1991 Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR stock car by Penske Racing for Rusty Wallace.

Race cars are not just from the 60s and 70s. Race cars from the early 1900s right up to more modern cars that are no longer legal to race can be found on any race weekend. Even vintage drag race cars can be found at local and national tracks.

Vintage Trans Am race at Laguna Seca.

Not only are the cars historical but so are many of the tracks. Laguna Seca is one legend that still exists! The first time I went here I couldn’t stop smiling. The Cork Screw is arguably, the best viewing location on the track.

The Cork Screw

Laguna Seca

Curtis Turner back in the day, where is this car today?

What car you see?

At such events you can see millions of dollars worth of cars, walk up to them, touch them and talk to the owners. Then you see them race. These race cars are raced…and sometimes…wrecked or blown up. It is a real site to behold. Drivers are warned to not get crazy and damage these rare cars but it is a race. The drivers may be some of the famous retired racers that drove the cars back in the day or they may simply be people who have earned enough wealth to play out their dreams much like Walter Mitty.





his is in the parking lot! The Shelby is obvious, but look behind; two Austin Healys, a Pantera next to the Shelby and a Porsche in the background, all in one shot.

More?

Would you like to see more vintage race cars and tracks?