I am continuously surprised at the number of outstanding private car collections there are. Not in TN or the US but just within a short drive of our home in Middle TN just outside Nashville!
20, 50 or even 100 car collections are not uncommon. Recently, I paid a return visit to one outstanding collection containing at least 200 cars in one location housed in several buildings. What I really enjoy about visiting this collection is the environment that contains it.
The main collection is housed in a huge building that is spotless and tastefully dressed for the collection. My favorite part is “Nana’s Diner”. It is an authentic and large reproduction of a 1950’s diner.
I have visited this collection on several occasions over the past couple of years and it is ever changing. Many of the cars are the same but with each visit there are many that i have not seen before. Even with the cars I have seen before, I see new details that I had overlooked before because there is simply too much to see and comprehend in one visit.
On this page I have selected a few of my very favorite cars and details from my most recent tour.