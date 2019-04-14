I am continuously surprised at the number of outstanding private car collections there are. Not in TN or the US but just within a short drive of our home in Middle TN just outside Nashville!

As you enter the building the sheer size of the structure and the mass of pristine cars is overwhelming.

20, 50 or even 100 car collections are not uncommon. Recently, I paid a return visit to one outstanding collection containing at least 200 cars in one location housed in several buildings. What I really enjoy about visiting this collection is the environment that contains it.

It is not until you have been looking at cars for a long time do you stop to realize all the flags, murals and other memorabilia and auto related decorations.

The main collection is housed in a huge building that is spotless and tastefully dressed for the collection. My favorite part is “Nana’s Diner”. It is an authentic and large reproduction of a 1950’s diner.

The owner even has a four bay fully functional shop inside the show room where regular maintenance and repairs can be make.

I have visited this collection on several occasions over the past couple of years and it is ever changing. Many of the cars are the same but with each visit there are many that i have not seen before. Even with the cars I have seen before, I see new details that I had overlooked before because there is simply too much to see and comprehend in one visit.

Nana’s Diner.

On this page I have selected a few of my very favorite cars and details from my most recent tour.

This is one very nice COE.

This early 60s Impala is my favorite car in the collection on this visit. It is NOT a Bubble Top! Look closely, do you know what it is?

The Impala top was removed and a complete top from a 1960 Plymouth installed. You can see what the factory Chevy Impala top is sitting next to the car.

This car is not part of the collection but is shown here to illustrate what the Impala’s new top looked like when it is where it belongs, on a Plymouth. The top was removed from a 1960 Plymouth like this one and installed on the Impala. To my way of thinking this is far better than the standard Chevy Bubble Top and one wale of a lot of work.