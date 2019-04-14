FeaturedMuseums

NANA’S DINER

Private Car Collection in Middle TN

Richard 1 week ago
0 24 1 minute read

I am continuously surprised at the number of outstanding private car collections there are. Not in TN or the US but just within a short drive of our home in Middle TN just outside Nashville!

As you enter the building the sheer size of the structure and the mass of pristine cars is overwhelming.

20, 50 or even 100 car collections are not uncommon. Recently, I paid a return visit to one outstanding collection containing at least 200 cars in one location housed in several buildings. What I really enjoy about visiting this collection is the environment that contains it.

It is not until you have been looking at cars for a long time do you stop to realize all the flags, murals and other memorabilia and auto related decorations.

The main collection is housed in a huge building that is spotless and tastefully dressed for the collection. My favorite part is “Nana’s Diner”. It is an authentic and large reproduction of a 1950’s diner.

The owner even has a four bay fully functional shop inside the show room where regular maintenance and repairs can be make.

I have visited this collection on several occasions over the past couple of years and it is ever changing. Many of the cars are the same but with each visit there are many that i have not seen before. Even with the cars I have seen before, I see new details that I had overlooked before because there is simply too much to see and comprehend in one visit.

Nana’s Diner.

On this page I have selected a few of my very favorite cars and details from my most recent tour.

This is one very nice COE.
This early 60s Impala is my favorite car in the collection on this visit. It is NOT a Bubble Top! Look closely, do you know what it is?
The Impala top was removed and a complete top from a 1960 Plymouth installed. You can see what the factory Chevy Impala top is sitting next to the car.
This car is not part of the collection but is shown here to illustrate what the Impala’s new top looked like when it is where it belongs, on a Plymouth. The top was removed from a 1960 Plymouth like this one and installed on the Impala. To my way of thinking this is far better than the standard Chevy Bubble Top and one wale of a lot of work.
  • How about a hot rod Bentley?
  • How about a hot rod Bentley with a custom drive train!
  • How about a hot rod Bentley with a Viper engine.
  • This collection contains everything from hot rods to hot rod Bentleys to a Riveria, full radical customs, originals and more.
  • The red first generation Charger with a white interior just kept drawing me back to it.
  • The owner even has a four bay fully functional shop inside the show room where regular maintenance and repairs can be make.
Tags
Show More

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Related Articles

Marathon Village & Museum

1 day ago

Tired of NASCAR?

1 week ago

Buying your first Car or considering a Collector Car?

2 weeks ago

First Camaro, continued

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close