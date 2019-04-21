Automobile CollectablesFeaturedMuseums

Marathon Village & Museum

Home of American Pickers

Richard 1 day ago
In the early 1900’s there were car factories springing up everywhere in America. If you built bicycles or horse carriages you were likely to become a automobile manufacturer.

Marathon Village, located in Nashville TN, is a neighborhood born out of the buildings that once housed Marathon Motor Works (1910-1914). The company started in Jackson, Tennessee in 1907. It was the first factory to totally manufacture automobiles in the southern United States and the only one to do so until General Motors made the Saturn in 1990.

Beginning with the purchase of his first Nashville building in 1986, owner Barry Walker has supported a thriving creative community and made a center for commercial, performing, and visual arts. He designed a plan to preserve the historical and architectural significance of each space while creating a space for:

  • Affordable work studios
  • Unique retail shops
  • Commercial artists
  • Performing arts and Entertainment
  • Food and drinks
  • Event spaces for banquets, wedding receptions & parties
  • Marathon under restoration.

Serving as a model for adaptive re-purposing of historic structures, Marathon Village has become a diverse destination where artists, performers, designers, business professionals, and inventors co-exist. The first-floor retail experience is like no other that includes flagship stores from the History Channels’ American Pickers to legendary whiskey makers, Jack Daniels. In addition to shopping, there is the Marathon Motor Works museum showcasing five of the remaining eight Marathon vehicles located in the original MMW showroom. To see a full roster of shops, restaurants, and businesses in our village, click here!

Today the factory is a collection of wonderful shops, businesses and historical displays.
Marathon on display in the original show room!
Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

