Tired of NASCAR?

If you are tired of the same old NASCAR boring all look alike cars it is time for you to go to a Vintage Racing event. If you are new to NASCAR or Indy Car or any other form of motor sport you need to take in a vintage racing event. Doesn’t matter if it is a drag race, road race or track time on an oval you will come away with a new found respect for the sports history. You will also have a smile on your face from ear to ear.



Not only are the cars historical, but so is the track. Laguna Seca near Monterrey CA is a legend! The first time I went here I couldn’t stop smiling. This is arguably, the best site on the track, the famous Cork Screw.

You can see millions of dollars worth of cars, walk up to them, touch them and talk to the owners. Then you see them race. These valuable cars are raced…and sometimes…wrecked or blown up. It is a real site to behold. Sometimes painful to see them damaged but that is the life of a race car.

These valuable Jaguars were beautiful to watch and hear!

This is in the spectator parking lot! The Shelby is obvious, but look behind; two Austin Healys, a Pantera next to the Shelby and a Porsche in the background, all in one shot. Drivers all!

Sometimes the entertainment isn’t all on the track!

Always keep your eyes open at the track, you never know what you might see. Also always read to the bottom of the page for the same reason!