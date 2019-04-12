FeaturedVintage Racing

Tired of NASCAR?

Richard 1 week ago
0 17 1 minute read

If you are tired of the same old NASCAR boring all look alike cars it is time for you to go to a Vintage Racing event. If you are new to NASCAR or Indy Car or any other form of motor sport you need to take in a vintage racing event. Doesn’t matter if it is a drag race, road race or track time on an oval you will come away with a new found respect for the sports history. You will also have a smile on your face from ear to ear.

Not only are the cars historical, but so is the track. Laguna Seca near Monterrey CA is a legend! The first time I went here I couldn’t stop smiling. This is arguably, the best site on the track, the famous Cork Screw.

cars0111-small.jpg
If you are a race fan, just once you have to see the Cork Screw at Laguna Seca with cars on the track!

cars0112-small.jpg

cars0113-small.jpg
One of the year’s I was there was a tribute to Ford and every surviving Cobra Daytona Coupe was on the race track!

You can see millions of dollars worth of cars, walk up to them, touch them and talk to the owners. Then you see them race. These valuable cars are raced…and sometimes…wrecked or blown up. It is a real site to behold. Sometimes painful to see them damaged but that is the life of a race car.

cars0114-small.jpg

cars0115-small.jpg

cars0116-small.jpg

cars0117-small.jpg

cars0118-small.jpg

cars0119-small.jpg

cars0120-small.jpg

cars0121-small.jpg

cars0122-small.jpg

cars0123-small.jpg

cars0124-small.jpg

These valuable Jaguars were beautiful to watch and hear!

cars0126-small.jpg

This is in the spectator parking lot! The Shelby is obvious, but look behind; two Austin Healys, a Pantera next to the Shelby and a Porsche in the background, all in one shot. Drivers all!

cars0127-small.jpg

cars0125-small.jpg

cars0132-small-2.jpg

Sometimes the entertainment isn’t all on the track!

Always keep your eyes open at the track, you never know what you might see. Also always read to the bottom of the page for the same reason!

 

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

