Nashville Speedway Preview 2026

It takes a huge amount of effort, money, and talent to put on a NASCAR weekend. Not to speak of the luck required to make it through possible rainstorms. This weekend I will be at the Nashville Speedway for four days (Thursday through Sunday, plus some time on Monday to clean up and move out). Thanks to photographer Al Rogers, Country Music singer Brent Underwood, and Peanut Patch peanuts, we will be enjoying a great NASCAR weekend at the Nashville Speedway. As of right now, the weather forecast for the weekend could look a whole lot better, but we will have fun regardless of the possible rain. We were invited to take our 1969 Ford Talladega for display on the infield. It will be the only non-racecar in the show areas. If you don’t know why a Talladega would be invited to such an event, check out our sister site at www.http://www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com. There are approximately a dozen vintage race cars on display around the Fan Zone and infield. We are located inside the racetrack next to the pits in Turn One, right next to a big TV screen. If you are in the area, stop by and say hello! We will be there all three race days.

Here are a few photos from Thursday, load-in day. Trucks will be racing Friday night, O Riely cars Saturday night, and the NASCAR Cup cars on Sunday night. I will be tired on Monday!

I am dreaming of what could have been. Note the Talladega in the background!

It fit so well, I wanted to steal it and head for the track!

Even on setup day, the Talladega got a lot of interest and admirers. Race fans remember these cars.

We didn’t have to wait in line. Escorted entry sped things up a lot.

Terry Labonte Olds

David Pearson tribute car.

Terry Labonte Olds