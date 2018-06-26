Mustang Boss 302 and Ford Talladega For Sale

Richard | Jun 26, 2018 | Comments 0

Here are two iconic and rare Ford muscle cars for sale; a 1970 Mustang Boss 302 and 1969 Ford Talladega. These are for sale as a package deal.

Brad Stocks owns these two highly desirable and rare Ford classics. He calls this an “Instant Ford Total Performance car collection”.

The first is a highly desirable and very hard to find 1969 maroon Ford Talledega with rebuilt engine and transmission. It is a numbered engine but not matching. He reports that it is an excellent driver with decent cosmetics. If you are unfamiliar with these cars and don’t understand how rare they are visit our sister web site for more details. I personally own one of these and they are a real sleeper in the collector car market. If it was not for the Ford Talladega the 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird would have never been built! These are the cars that waged the NASCAR Aero Wars back in 1969 and 1970.



The second car is another of one of my personal favorites it is 1970 Boss 302. In excellent red and black paint with a shaker hood, rear window slats, chin spoiler and fold down rear seat it is the one to have. It has had very few miles since its partial restoration. This is a matching number engine that has had a recent rebuild. It drives very well and a lot of fun with its 4-speed transmission.

In 2019 the Talladega and other Aero Cars will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary with a big celebration at the Talladega Speedway in October 2019 this is your ticket to a once in a lifetime event! 1969 will also be the 50th birthday of the Boss 302!

Follow that up in 2020 when the 1970 Boss 302 will be 50 years old and have some more fun at the special celebrations.

Someone who enjoys these types of once in a life time events needs to have these cars!!

Brad says he is looking for the Best Offer over $100,000 for both cars as a single package. But wait there’s more…. a nice 20 ft enclosed trailer is also included!

Call Brad 262-719-7475 b-mstock@execpc.com