Learn about the Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird
Richard | Nov 24, 2017 | Comments 0
The following video is fun and educational. HOWEVER, Donut Media really missed on the Ford part of the video. It is obvious this is not an educational video that had much research done on the competition.
The Ford model that was whipping the MOPAR in 1969 was not a Grand Torino. That is a real novice mistake. The 1969 Ford Talladega AND the 1969 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II were the cars putting the MOPAR’s to shame. If you want to know the facts about the Ford cars check out the Talladega and Spoiler Registry at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com .
Charlie Glotzbach drove a Daytona and was fast but he was not the first to do an official NASCAR lap of 200 mph. That title clearly belongs to Buddy Baker.
It is an entertaining video and does include some interesting facts but it also has it’s share of fake news.
