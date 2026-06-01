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Racing in Nashville 2026

Richard Send an email 1 week ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Watching a NASCAR race on TV is easy and fun. You have in-car cameras, multiple announcers telling you what you are seeing and not seeing. However, if you ever get a chance to attend a race in person, do it! Even if it is only once, if you are a race fan, go to the track. It is an entirely different experience and one you need.

The Circus that is NASCAR is a huge production. There are far more happenings than what the TV will show you. Spend the money and get pit passes. Don’t go just for the big race. See them all, go every day if it is a 3 day eve4nt. You will not be disappointed. There are so many things going on, you will be shocked. The Fan Zone, with its entertainment and vendor trucks, is a shopper’s delight. There are also autograph sessions with many drivers.

The big show arrived at Nashville for the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 with vintage race cars, country singers, and a little rain. Well, sometime is was a lot more than a little rain. However, it did not put a damper on the crowd, the racers, or the cars. After 4+ days in the infield and garage area, I was beyond tired when I got home Sunday night. I don’t know how these pit crews and drivers do this week in and week out.

I am offering up a few of my unstaged photos from all 4 days. Not only was I there to have fun and enjoy the festivities, but our 1969 Ford Talladega was invited to participate as a factory street version of the vintage race car that won David Pearson the 1969 NASCAR Championship! It is also the only Ford Richard Petty ever raced! In this knowledgeable race crowd, there was no shortage of enthusiasts who knew exactly what it was. There were those younger folks who had never seen a Ford Talladega in person before!

Here is a small portion of my photo collection from the weekend. Excuse me if there is a preference for the Wood Brothers or Penske and their respective Fords.

This is not a real David Pearson car. It is a TBird tribute and an actual vintage race car.
Terry Labonte Oldsmobile
Dale Earnhardt!
Yes, that’s me in the Pearson tribute car. Unfortunately, it was not allowed on the track.
Can you see who is behind the wheel?
See all those little bumps on top of the stands? Those are the spotters.
What a great way to watch the race…until the rain and lightning start!
Garage Area
Some of the other vintage street and track Iron on display.
It was a sold out crowd.

Come back, there are more images to come.

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Richard Send an email 1 week ago
0 6 2 minutes read
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Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

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