American History on Wheels

There are times when a car or truck comes along that just blows my mind. There are car builders that can create absolute works of tire burning art. Then there are guys like Robert Luczun of Clifton NJ, he actually uses his artistic skills to create artistic master pieces on a car.

Robert is no kid, as of this writing, he is 71 years old! Most men his age are well into retirement and their hands are not as steady as they were fifty years ago. Robert says he wanted to do a tribute to the history of the United States of America, a documentary on a car.

This particular El Camino was conceived to Celebrate and Honor Our Heritage from 1776 until now. His art work on the car includes: documents, flags, heroes, battles, inventions, memorials and cultural icons!

All areas of the car/truck are titled to instruct, refresh, and enhance the viewers perspective of our great country and future. I think you could literally spend hours looking at the details he has included.

Actual Iwo Jima beach sand is embedded in the hood next to the Marine Memorial!

Robert reminds us that the freedom and lifestyles we enjoy were, and continue to be, paid for by the injuries and lives of AMERICANS: MILITARY, POLICE, FIREMAN, and HEROIC AMERICAN CITIZENS.

How did he do this? First off, it is all hand drawn, brush and air brush. He used House of Kolor paints and then topped it with clear coat. It took two years to complete! He worked on it seven days a week for 6-8 hours per day!

In the first year he completed both doors, hood, tail gate and the interior of the bed. The second year was the hardest according to Robert; in February he had a detached and torn retina; he finished with use of only one eye.

It’s all hand drawn, brush and air brush. As you read this he is going in for surgery to receive a cornea transplant and laser surgery.

So what is he going to do with the truck now that it is completed? He says he hopes it can be used to raise funds to assist our wounded troops and visit Military hospitals.

This is not his first “rodeo” check out his other project, “The Cartoon Truck“!

God Bless Robert and GOD BLESS AMERICA!

