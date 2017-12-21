American History on Wheels
Richard | Dec 21, 2017 | Comments 0
There are times when a car or truck comes along that just blows my mind. There are car builders that can create absolute works of tire burning art. Then there are guys like Robert Luczun of Clifton NJ, he actually uses his artistic skills to create artistic master pieces on a car.
Robert is no kid, as of this writing, he is 71 years old! Most men his age are well into retirement and their hands are not as steady as they were fifty years ago. Robert says he wanted to do a tribute to the history of the United States of America, a documentary on a car.
This particular El Camino was conceived to Celebrate and Honor Our Heritage from 1776 until now. His art work on the car includes: documents, flags, heroes, battles, inventions, memorials and cultural icons!
All areas of the car/truck are titled to instruct, refresh, and enhance the viewers perspective of our great country and future. I think you could literally spend hours looking at the details he has included.
Actual Iwo Jima beach sand is embedded in the hood next to the Marine Memorial!
Robert reminds us that the freedom and lifestyles we enjoy were, and continue to be, paid for by the injuries and lives of AMERICANS: MILITARY, POLICE, FIREMAN, and HEROIC AMERICAN CITIZENS.
How did he do this? First off, it is all hand drawn, brush and air brush. He used House of Kolor paints and then topped it with clear coat. It took two years to complete! He worked on it seven days a week for 6-8 hours per day!
In the first year he completed both doors, hood, tail gate and the interior of the bed. The second year was the hardest according to Robert; in February he had a detached and torn retina; he finished with use of only one eye.
It’s all hand drawn, brush and air brush. As you read this he is going in for surgery to receive a cornea transplant and laser surgery.
So what is he going to do with the truck now that it is completed? He says he hopes it can be used to raise funds to assist our wounded troops and visit Military hospitals.
This is not his first “rodeo” check out his other project, “The Cartoon Truck“!
God Bless Robert and GOD BLESS AMERICA!
Filed Under: Car Stories • Featured • On Tour
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.