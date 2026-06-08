Are you looking for a RARE valuable COLLECTOR CAR?

One of the rarest and most overlooked collector cars is the 1969 Ford Talladega. If you don’t know what a Talladega is, you’d better do your homework over at our sister website @ www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com, and educate yourself about them! It is rare to find a good Talladega for sale, but even rarer to find a low-mileage survivor. I have been contacted by the owner of just such a car, looking to sell a Talladega he has owned for approximately 20 years.

What makes this request even more unusual is that several years ago, I was contacted by a previous owner of this very car who wanted to find it! Unfortunately, I lost the contact information for the previous owner. I am hoping this post will make its way to him.

The car was sold new at Martin Rowell Ford in Key West, FL. The original Warranty Card shows EL Miller as the owner. However, the Owner’s Manual shows a handwritten entry for Roger L. Hurt. If you know one of these individuals or their family members, please show them this post and have them reach out to the seller. His information is provided below.

The current owner of this rare original/survivor Talladega has decided it is time to part with his pride and joy. I am in no way connected with the sale of this car other than posting the following description and photos provided by the owner. If a rare original/survivor Talladega for sale isn’t enough, he also has a Tunnel Port 427 available. This engine is NOT in the car; it is a standalone item and is also for sale. The Talladega still has its numbers matching engine.

The car was sold new out of Martin Rowe Ford in Key West FL, and then, in 1970, it went off to Southern California, where it has been ever since. The current owner purchased it from the San Diego Auto Museum in 2006. The current owner has personally added only 400 miles during his ownership. It has been safely protected in private storage during his ownership.

A large amount of original documentation and original parts go with the car. I am attaching several photos provided by the seller. The car is mostly factory original but has some typical blemishes and chips, as well as a (Cyclone spoiler?) spoiler on the trunk.

As with any large purchase, you are encouraged to look at this car in person. I have not seen it myself, and I did not take the pictures. If you are interested in knowing more about the rare car, please call or text the owner directly at (951) 400-1962. Ask for John.

To contact the seller, call, text, or email: (951) 400-1962 / Johnthom.0062@gmail.com

The picture below shows the original clear plastic cover, which has protected the rear seat, presumably since new.