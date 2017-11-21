Kris Kringle Car Show 2017
Richard | Nov 21, 2017 | Comments 0
The Ag Center in Franklin, TN is home to the annual Kris Kringle Car Show. The 2017 Show had the biggest turn out in the Show’s history and arguably the highest quality of cars as well. This show represents the unofficial end of the car show season in Middle TN. It is an invitational show and held in conjunction with a craft fare specializing in hand crafted Christmas items.
We like this show for it lack of competition for trophies and the casual participant discussions that seem to go all weekend long. It is an indoor show that runs from Saturday morning right up to late Sunday afternoon. Take a look at the hand full of photos representing the wide variety of participants.
