Split Ray Feature Car

Richard | Jun 15, 2017 | Comments 0

It isn’t a Corvette!

The 2017 Nashville Good Guys show featured one of my favorite custom Corvettes of all time. Unfortunately, or luckily depending on your position on custom Corvettes, this was not a Corvette at all! Confused? So was I for awhile when I first saw this Vette.

It appeared to be a close to original Corvette but at the same time it just didn’t look right, it looked better! After close examination, it appeared to be bigger, maybe wider and the interior looked similar to a late model Corvette.

At this point I thought is as a converted C5 or C6 with a Sting Ray body or body panels adapted to it. No, it didn’t have the tell tale windshield frame of a newer car. Then it hit me, the car had been widened!

After talking with the owner, I learned that I was still not correct. The car was not even a real Corvette. It is a one-off, one of a kind custom built machine. Although most of the panels and parts for the car look very similar to a mid-year Sting Ray everything was custom built. Nothing on the car is unmolested Corvette.

This gorgeous one of a kind Corvette has had six inches added to its width. It generally was added down the center of the car. This includes the front and rear windows which also had to be custom built and widened to keep the proportions correct.

Even the side badges were custom built to proclaim the car’s new LS9 power plant.

The interior is much roomier than a real Sting Ray and the Split Rays interior design screams new Corvette.

What do you think? Would you want a Spit Ray or a Sting Ray to drive around today?






