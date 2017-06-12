Man Cave Toys
Richard | Jun 12, 2017 | Comments 0
One of our favorite things to do on the weekend is to hook up with some of our car friends and hit the road in our classic collector car rides and visit with other car folks. This past weekend we drove a couple hundred miles in our old cars traveling two lane Middle Tennessee back roads. We had three destinations. One was for lunch at an out of the way old country restaurant. The other two stops were to visit some car folks and view their collections of car memorabilia and car collections. When you speak of man caves there are a lot of different versions and most all are great. Sometimes you even venture into a man cave that makes the women want a woman cave. Well, if you have any motor oil running through your veins then these to man caves will make you drool!
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.