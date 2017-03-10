NASCAR; The Darlington Story, Comic Book Part 1
Richard | Mar 10, 2017 | Comments 0
In 1991 Vortex comics did a series of stories on NASCAR drivers and race tracks. We are presenting here NASCAR Adventures The Story of Darlington, the track too tough to tame.
We previously showed you the history of the Daytona 500 track but Darlington is different. It was the first NASCAR track to host a 500 mile race. Why Darlington? Because it was one of the very few tracks that were paved at that time, most were still dirt! You think today’s NASCAR is wild with over 40 cars on the track, back in 1950 there were 75 cars qualified for the first Darlington 500.
NASCAR Adventures: The Darlington Story
Continued in Part 2
Filed Under: Featured • Racing • Vintage Racing
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.