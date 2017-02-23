1963 Pontiac Tempest Daytona Speed Week Diecast
The 250 mile Challenge cup race was a way for NASCAR to generate money through ticket sales during Speed Week and to bring in a different crowd who wanted to see exotics being raced.
Those people came for the exotics like the Ferrari GTO but instead got to see one of Pontiac’s great shining moments in racing. Right out of the gate Goldsmith let everyone know the Tempest meant business by putting the Tempest on the pole and by a signifigant margin. From the start the hammer was laid down and that 421ci motor began to scream away from the competition.
Goldsmith dominated the entire race passing the mystery 427 Corvettes and lapping a Ferrari 8 times! By the end of the race he had lapped the second place finisher, AJ Foyt in a Corvette twice before the race was over! He won by an incredible 5 miles over the competition! This was one of the crowing achievements in Pontiacs history that few were privileged enough to witness first hand. ACME is proud to bring this moment in history back to life with it’s all new 1:18 replica of the 1963 Super Duty Tempest that shocked the world.
