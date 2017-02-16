1969 Ford Torino and Fairlane Reproduction Parts

Richard | Feb 16, 2017 | Comments 0

It seems like you can order up almost any part you need for a new Mustang or Camaro and a slew of different Mopars but if you own a 1968/69 Ford Torino or Fairlane or similar Mercury Cyclone you are out of luck. We certainly are a long way from ever being able to do so but the situation is getting better.

One of the truly nice guys in our hobby is Marty Burke of Marty Burke Motorsports. Not only is he a good guy and he loves Fords and Mercs, he also is a wealth of knowledge. He even makes terrific reproduction parts for these cars. If you haven’t checked in with Marty lately to see what he has in the way of used parts, NOS treasures or new reproductions you should do so immediately.

One of the most sought after parts for a 1968 or 1969 Ford Torino and Fairlane is the front fender “eyebrow”. This is the trim piece that you find dented on the leading edge of every front fender of these cars. To find a repairable one is extremely difficult and expensive and to find an NOS or even good used one is like winning the Lottery. If you do find one it would help if you did win the Lottery because that little piece of trim is going to cost you. The next most difficult part to find is the leading edge of the hood trim. This piece also always ends up with a big unrepairable dent right in the middle of it.

Marty has come to the rescue again. He now has high quality reproductions of these parts available at a very reasonable price. These are now ready for shipping. They are reproduced using NOS Ford parts. They are perfect in every way.

Cost is a very reasonable $180/pr plus shipping. Marty is happy to take your Visa/MasterCard. He also reproduced the hood lip molding and it is available for $185 plus shipping.

Contact Marty Burke Motorsports 903-587-FORD(3673).