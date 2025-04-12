Automobile CollectablesCar ShowCar StoriesFantasy Car CollectingFeature CarsFeaturedMuseumsMustang

2025 Mustang Nationals at Dezerland

The National Mustang (Mustang Club of America, MCA) held at Dezerland (http://Dezerland.com) in Orlando, Florida, was a terrific show with some outstanding Mustangs. I was unable to photograph all 365 Mustangs and the show field, but I have included some of those that stood out to me the most. There were everything from concourse-restored Mustangs to massive engines and unbelievably low-mileage originals.

Our 2012 Boss 302 Laguna Seca, with only 91 miles on the odometer, received a Gold Award for its first-ever show. We were lucky to be parked next to a gorgeous 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, which also received a Gold Award.

The Club sponsoring the show deserves praise for its well-run show and the high-quality cars it attracted. The Gallery of photos below is a fair representation of those attending and a few were for display only. I have included a link above for Dezerland. It is an unbelievable attraction for the Orlando area. It was formerly a large shopping center which has been converted into an entertainment center with a very large and diverse car museum. I will do a feature on it next and you will want to see some of those cars!

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for a good portion of my life before moving to Southern California. After 20+ years we now live outside Nashville Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check out our other web site at www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com site) As long as it has four wheels and an engine I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife, Katriana, is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. It includes a Best of Show winner, a survivor, a driver with lots of patina and several others. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out working with or showing our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

