2025 Mustang Nationals at Dezerland

The National Mustang (Mustang Club of America, MCA) held at Dezerland (http://Dezerland.com) in Orlando, Florida, was a terrific show with some outstanding Mustangs. I was unable to photograph all 365 Mustangs and the show field, but I have included some of those that stood out to me the most. There were everything from concourse-restored Mustangs to massive engines and unbelievably low-mileage originals.

Our 2012 Boss 302 Laguna Seca, with only 91 miles on the odometer, received a Gold Award for its first-ever show. We were lucky to be parked next to a gorgeous 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, which also received a Gold Award.

The Club sponsoring the show deserves praise for its well-run show and the high-quality cars it attracted. The Gallery of photos below is a fair representation of those attending and a few were for display only. I have included a link above for Dezerland. It is an unbelievable attraction for the Orlando area. It was formerly a large shopping center which has been converted into an entertainment center with a very large and diverse car museum. I will do a feature on it next and you will want to see some of those cars!