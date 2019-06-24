Book ReviewCar StoriesFeaturedRacing

Richard Petty Comic; Part 2

Last time we brought you Part 1 of the “King” Richard Petty NASCAR story in comic book form. This is from a Official NASCAR comic book produced in the time period when NASCAR was rapidly growing and everyone wanted more.

The comic book version of the King’s racing life does an adequate job of covering the highlights but certainly does not go into any depth. Even the Richard Petty fanatic will enjoy it for what it is and the time period in which it was produced. Richard was still racing when this was written.

If you have not yet read Part 1, click on the link and read it first and then follow the link at the end of that Post to jump over here and finish the story.

Richard

I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle especially the 1969/1970 NASCAR Aero Cars. (Check our our www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com page) As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

