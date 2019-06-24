Richard Petty Comic; Part 2

Last time we brought you Part 1 of the “King” Richard Petty NASCAR story in comic book form. This is from a Official NASCAR comic book produced in the time period when NASCAR was rapidly growing and everyone wanted more.

The comic book version of the King’s racing life does an adequate job of covering the highlights but certainly does not go into any depth. Even the Richard Petty fanatic will enjoy it for what it is and the time period in which it was produced. Richard was still racing when this was written.

If you have not yet read Part 1, click on the link and read it first and then follow the link at the end of that Post to jump over here and finish the story.